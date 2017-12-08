Fears About National Concealed Carry

Many gun owners have longed for national concealed carry reciprocity.

Some constitutionalists warn it would lead to a loss of states’ rights even though they support the Second Amendment. Meanwhile, in Washington, there are national reciprocity proposals, although. You better read the fine print. Some could create a situation where you could be denied a permit or even a purchase and some believe on flimsy grounds.

It was a subject on our weekly gun show. We also talked about a woman who may have saved a police officer’s life by firing at a man attacking the policeman. Oh, and there was more discussion about people leaving garbage behind when target shooting in Jerome County. You can listen below: