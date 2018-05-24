Female Grizzly Bear Killed in Northwest Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers are investigating the shooting of a grizzly bear in northwest Wyoming.

Dan Smith of the state Game and Fish Department says the female bear was killed Tuesday on a mountain southwest of Cody.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the person who shot the bear told officials that the shooting was done in self-defense after a surprise encounter with a mother grizzly bear with cubs.

Game and Fish officials were unable to locate the cubs.

No information on the identity of the person is being released by the agency.

On Wednesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the state's first hunt of grizzly bears in 44 years. Up to 22 grizzlies can be hunted in a wide area east and south of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.