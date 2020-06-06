Fire More than 1,000 Acres Burning Near Gooding

Southern Idaho fire crews worked through the night on a brush fire about five miles northwest of Gooding in difficult terrain. According to Idaho Fire Info, The blaze named the Tea Kettle Fire was last estimated to be roughly 1,200 acres and is burning in heavy grass and brush.

A number of fire agencies are working to contain the fire including the Gooding Rural Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls Fire District. Containment is estimated at around 6 p.m. today with full control by 6 p.m. Sunday.