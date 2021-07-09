Fire Restrictions for Idaho Fish and Game Lands in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Public lands under the care of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Magic Valley are under Stage 1 Fire restrictions as dry weather conditions persist throughout the region.

The agency has joined a number of other area organizations like the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. National Forest-Sawtooth National Forest and state agencies in adopting Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that prevent people from using fires outside of approved and designated fire rings or fire pits. The move comes as persistent drought conditions have increased the fire danger in the region and much of the state.

Areas included are Camas, Jerome, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Twin Falls counties. All Wildlife Management areas involved in the area are Big Cottonwood, Camas Prairie-Centennial Marsh, Carey Lake, Hagerman, Billingsley and Niagara Springs.

Here are the rules provided by Idaho Fish and Game:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency, or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemption to Stage 1 fire restrictions:

1. Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels.

Please be careful with other sources of heat or potential ignition sources such as vehicle exhaust systems when parked over dried grasses, sparks from metal objects striking rocks or from sparks caused by recreational shooting.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-3459.

