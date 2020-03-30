UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Cassia County woman has died due to complications with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while two counties in the Magic Valley have their first reports of the virus.

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) announced Monday afternoon that the Cassia County woman was over the age of 70 and was hospitalized. Officials say she had underlying health issues and likely caught the virus from visitors to her home who had come from an area with community spread.

Meanwhile SCPHD announced on Monday Jerome and Minidoka counties have one confirmed case each of COVID-19. SCPH said the person in Jerome County is over the age of 30 and did not need to be hospitalized and is home in isolation with mild symptoms. Health officials said she likely caught the virus by traveling to Blaine County.

The Minidoka Case involves a woman in her 50s who likely got sick because of travel outside the state. The woman did not need to be hospitalized and is home with mild symptoms.

The health district is updating the confirmed count daily, for the latest count go to SCPHD's specific resource page.

Statewide the total number of cases of COVID-19 is more than 400 as of Monday evening with 7 total deaths because of it.

A new hotline has been set up people for people distressed or overwhelmed by the current situation, 888-330-3010.

SCPHD has also several hotlines set up for people: English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965.