First COVID-19 Death in Jerome County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman in her 70s is the first person to die in Jerome County attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). South Central Public Health District said in a statement the woman's age is considered a contributing factor in her death.

Jerome County has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while neighboring Twin Falls County now had 55 confirmed cases and one death. Blaine County, the earliest and worst hit by the virus, has 428 confirmed cases and five deaths.

Statewide the number of total confirmed cases reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is 1,232 with 18 deaths. Health officials continue to ask people to practice social distancing, practice good hygiene and only go out for the necessities.

SCPHD is running two hotlines for COVID-19, English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.