First Responders Retrieve Man Near Dierkes Lake after Fall

Emergency crews at Dierkes Lake Saturday evening recovering a man that had fallen in the Hidden Lakes area. Photo by Nate Bird

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Paramedics had to hike into a popular recreation area near Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls Saturday to retrieve a man that was injured after a fall.

According to Magic Valley Paramedics, crews were called in at around 4:45 p.m. to the Hidden Lakes area for male that had fallen. Twin Falls Fire Department also answered the call, but did not need to rescue the person because the person could be accessed without special equipment.

Paramedics hiked into the area to stabilize the 23-year-old patient and carried him out. According to paramedics the man was taken back to Dierkes Lake were he was loaded onto Air St. Luke's and flown to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the mans injuries is not known.

The Hidden Lakes area is a popular spot to climb rocks and swim during the warmer months.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top