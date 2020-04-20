First Responders Retrieve Man Near Dierkes Lake after Fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Paramedics had to hike into a popular recreation area near Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls Saturday to retrieve a man that was injured after a fall.

According to Magic Valley Paramedics, crews were called in at around 4:45 p.m. to the Hidden Lakes area for male that had fallen. Twin Falls Fire Department also answered the call, but did not need to rescue the person because the person could be accessed without special equipment.

Paramedics hiked into the area to stabilize the 23-year-old patient and carried him out. According to paramedics the man was taken back to Dierkes Lake were he was loaded onto Air St. Luke's and flown to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the mans injuries is not known.

The Hidden Lakes area is a popular spot to climb rocks and swim during the warmer months.