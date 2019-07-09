Fish And Chips Food Truck Coming Back To Twin Falls

I was so sad that I did not get the chance to try the fish and chips truck a few weeks ago when it came through town. Good news for everyone like me who missed out, it's coming back!

Again, one day only, the "On The Hook Fish And Chips" food truck is going to be at the Albertson's parking on Addison Ave. lot Wednesday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for one day only, or until they sell out.

I am not sure if they sold out last time but I do know I looked for it a little after 6 p.m. and couldn't find it. After a little searching online I guess they were parked near the dirt lot by the Liquor Store. Obviously, Twin Falls made a good enough impression if they decided to head back our way.

For everyone who tried it last time, was it as good as it looks? Are you going to get it again? I definitely need to make sure I don't miss it this time around.