CAREY, Idaho(KLIX)-A fish salvage order has been issued for the Little Wood Reservoir and below the dam to remove the remaining fish before water is completely drained. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the order went into effect today and will remain until September 30, this year for the reservoir and downstream for about four miles to the canal diversion close to Carey.

What water is left in the reservoir is set to be drained in about ten days and what water remains will become too warm for fish to survive. The same goes for the Little Wood River below the dam. Idaho Fish and Game said the bag and possession limits have been removed for the area. People wanting to salvage fish must have a 2021 Idaho fishing license.

Fish can be caught by any means except with a firearm, chemical or electric current.

