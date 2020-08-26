Fish Salvage for Portion of Big Wood River Below Magic Dam

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A fish salvage order will be issued for an area bellow the Magic Reservoir Dam in Blaine County as water flows will be shut down.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the order after the Big wood Canal Company said it would begin to close water gates earlier than usual, sometime between later this month and early September. The water is expected to be cutoff because of low winter snowpack, regional drought and all active storage capacity has been delivered this year. As a result the channel below the dam will dry up.

Begining August 30, bag and possession limits will be removed for parts of the Big Wood River below the dam from the old railroad trestle to State Highway 75. Also, another order currently in effect is on parts of the Richfield Canal from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield; some areas go through private property and permission must be gained first.

Fish and Game said people wanting to salvage fish must still have a valid fishing license. The fish can be harvested in anyway except by firearms, chemicals and or electric current.

For more details on where the salvage can be done call Fish and Game at (208) 324-4359.