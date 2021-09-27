Gabriel Iglesias is a well known stand up comedian who calls himself "fluffy". This guy is absolutely hysterical and I might just have to go see him in Boise. This is not the first time that Gabriel Iglesias has come to Boise but he did take a tour break. He is getting ready to head back on the road.

Details about the show

Gabriel Iglesias will be at the Idaho Central Arena on Friday January 14th, 2022. That alone is weird to say, 2022, but it is coming quick. The event is at 8 pm and doors open at 7 pm that Friday and tickets right now range from about $43.50 to $93.50 depending on where you sit and not including fees. For more information about Idaho Central Arena and tickets you can click here.

Who is Gabriel Iglesias?

Also known as "Fluffy" he is one of the most recognizable and successful stand up comedians. He also is the star and executive producer of his own show on Netflix called "Mr. Iglesias". He has a pretty successful YouTube channel and has hosted shows on Nickelodeon. He is all over the place right now and he is very very funny.

You can read more about him by going to his website clicking here.

He is one of the comedians that I watch on a regular basis because he just cracks me up. He has a great way of delivering the punch line that will make the biggest curmudgeon snicker.

