Fly to Colorado from Twin Falls, Council Approves Agreement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Flights between Twin Falls and Denver, Colorado will begin this summer following the approval by the Twin Falls City Council Tuesday evening.

United Express will provide non-stop service from the Magic Valley Regional Airport and Denver International Airport beginning May 12, as part of a transportation service agreement with SkyWest Airlines, travelers will be able to start booking flights on February 12. “We’re excited for the addition of a United route to Denver International Airport because it will expand the Magic Valley’s connectivity to more flights and destinations around the world,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said in a prepared statement. “As a vibrant and growing community, the citizens and businesses of the City of Twin Falls and surrounding communities seek greater connectivity to family, friends, and colleagues. And as the recent pandemic has demonstrated, we need to be with those people — not only in times of need, but also to collaborate, compete, and celebrate together. We appreciate United for bringing us closer to more people in new destinations.”

The new flights have been made possible by a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant which is matched by contributions from the city, Twin Falls County, plus a handful of businesses and organizations: Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Southern Idaho Tourism, Business Plus, Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Glanbia Nutritionals, Chobani, Idaho Power Company, Kickback Rewards Systems, and St. Luke’s Health System.

The SkyWest flights to Colorado will be in addition to the three Delta Air Lines flights between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City.

