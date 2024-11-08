Raul Labrador Says Idaho&#8217;s Lava Ridge Wind Farm Isn&#8217;t Dead Yet

Raul Labrador Says Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Farm Isn’t Dead Yet

When it comes to the Lava Ridge Wind Project, don’t start celebrating the cancellation.  That message from State Attorney General Raul Labrador.  Incoming President Donald Trump is opposed to the project, but Labrador warns that his fellow Republican is still doing battle with an entrenched deep state.  The Bureau of Land Management’s career employees could be looking for a method of doing an end around on Trump.

While the top management is expected to be replaced in late January, there’s still time to push the wind farm before we reach Inauguration Day.

Labrador is speaking Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls.  The event is scheduled for 3:00 o’clock at River Christian Fellowship.  The church is on Falls Avenue East.  You’ve seen it when going to the falls.  It has ample parking and a lot of seats.

Labrador will also review Idaho’s recent election.  He told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that he likes the composition of the incoming State Legislature, especially some of the new members from the Magic Valley.  He explained on-air that some of the outgoing Republicans had some philosophical differences with his office.

His weekend visit is sponsored by State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld.

He may also address a decision by the state land board to site a solar farm in eat Idaho.  He was in the minority on the board and voted against the idea because he wants more data.  It’s his belief these large programs could do permanent damage to the land.

Lastly, he filed an amicus brief supporting Utah’s effort to remove the Bureau of Land Management from that state.  A victory at the U.S. Supreme Court could put huge swaths of land in western states under control by the states.

