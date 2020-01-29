Former Idaho Bail Bondsman Sentenced for Misappropriating Funds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An eastern Idaho man will serve probation and community service for misappropriating funds while serving as a bail agent in 2019.

According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Ryan Smith, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced Jan. 23, for misappropriation or diversion of fiduciary funds and must serve two years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. In addition, Smith, 51, will have to pay a $500 fine and a little more than $1,800 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance.

A client of Smith's Atlas Bail Bonds had filed a complaint with the Idaho Department of Insurance after Smith did not return the collateral on a bail bond that was exonerated.

After an investigation it was discovered Smith had used the funds for his own personal use. Eventually the client did receive his bail collateral back and Smith gave up his bail agent license.