Four Injured Following Incident at Idaho Correctional Center

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Four inmates at an Idaho prison had to be hospitalized after a disturbance Saturday evening.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, several inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Center south of Boise began destroying property in a specific block necessitating the evacuation of nearby blocks. IDOC said the disturbance started at around 4:30 p.m. and ended late in the evening.

The four inmates sent to the hospital did not have any life-threatening injuries and none of the staff had been injured. The block were the destruction began had to be closed off because it was considered a crime scene. Inmates that were housed in the area had to be relocated.

The Kuna Fire Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Paramedics, Idaho State Police and Ada County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

