Free ATV/UTV Safety Class Certifies Idaho Enthusiasts

As spring approaches and the weather begins to warm up, outdoor recreation is something that many of us are beginning to think about and plan for. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will soon be offering free safety and education classes for operating all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

The class will be held at North Freedom Park , in Burley, on Saturday, March 17. The Responsible Riders class will teach enthusiasts everything from proper ATV/UTV inspection, to hill riding, emergency stopping to Idaho rules and regulations.

Upon completion of the free class, participants will meet Idaho off-highway vehicle (OHV) requirements. For a list of items to have with you on Saturday, or for more information about the class, visit the event's page .