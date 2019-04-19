Game 4 Idaho-Utah ECHL Playoff Preview

Wednesdays 3-2 overtime win in Salt lake was huge for the Idaho Steelheads. Imagine being down 2 games to 1 with the next two games in Salt lake compared to being up 2-1 and already knowing the series with have to come back to Boise no matter what happens tonight in game four or tomorrow in game five.

That means the Steelheads can play loose as a goose in game four tonight and game five tomorrow and should they steal one of the next two games then the Grizzlies, like their counterparts in the wild, could be endangered!

The worst case scenario for Idaho now is to come back to Boise for game six Monday night down 3-2. Game 7 would be Tuesday in Boise.

So winning in Utah Wednesday night was huge and while a win either tonight and or tomorrow would insure the Steelheads move on it certainly puts Idaho in the drivers seat as they compete in their 22nd consecutive post season, that alone an amazing statistic!