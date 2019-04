(KLIX) – Idaho State Police are at the scene of a commercial vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nev. Police said at around 3:30 p.m. that both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked.

Two hours later, at about 5:30 p.m., they said that traffic was still being directed through the area. "Expect extended delays," police said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.