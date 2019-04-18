Southeast Idaho Pursuit Ends With Multi-Car Crash And Tasing

Southeast Idaho police arrested a man after he led them on a pursuit that resulted in an automobile crash and use of non-lethal force.

First off, props to police for capturing this criminal, and photographing him in this whimsical, frivolous top. Now to the facts.

The Power County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old David Paul Williams on Tuesday following a pursuit near American Falls that ended with the driver ramming into at least one automobile in his car, according to a report at eastidahonews.com.

Williams is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance, eluding officers, unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI and driving without privileges, according to his booking detail report .

Officers had use a taser to subdue Williams during the arrest. Following an exam at a local medical center, Williams was taken to the Power County Jail. No information regarding an impending court date has been released to the public yet.