Garth Brooks Sells Out Both Shows At Albertsons Stadium

As of this morning tickets for Garth Brooks in Boise are sold out. The country music icon originally announced in May he'd be coming to Albertsons Stadium for a one night only event. Some wonder if his decision to set up the tour date in the Gem State came after he was spotted at a Bob Seger concert in February.

Tickets for his show on July 20 sold out in less than an hour online. It's no surprise, as the "Friends in Low Places" singer is on the bucket list of a lot of country music fans. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of fans didn't get a ticket. Governor Brad Little had something to say about that and actually called up Brooks personally asking for a second tour date.

Brooks responded by adding a show on Friday, July 19. To amp up what was already expected to be a great show, Brooks and Blake Shelton announced they'd be releasing a single together, "Dive Bar" in June. Better yet- Shelton plans to join Brooks at the July 19 show to debut the song in person. Just a few days ago Brooks announced the live version of "Dive Bar" won't be anything like the radio version that's been released. Whether or not Shelton will make an appearance on July 20 is still up for debate, so if you go to the show, you'll have to let us know!

FEAR NOT: If you didn't get a ticket to either show before they sold out, KEZJ still has a few to give away. Be sure to listen to the station in the coming weeks for your chance to win.