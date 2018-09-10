Get Free Food At Twin Falls Chick-fil-A This Month

Are you all ready for some more free food? I've recently been on this kick of downloading the apps for restaurants just to see how they work and (yes, I'll admit) get free food. Last month I wrote about the McDonald's and the Burger King apps but now let's talk chicken.

This month, if you download the Chick-fil-A app and sign in (either through Facebook, Google, or create a restaurant specific account) you'll get a free 8 piece nugget order! The Chick-fil-A app is different than the other restaurant apps I've tried because it makes you sign in and then keeps track of your orders and earns you points. Those points can be used later to purchase free food. I have yet to earn any points so I don't know how well that works but I will be getting some free chicken nug nugs soon.

Don't forget, we are still waiting for those Chick-fil-A home meal kits to become a reality too.