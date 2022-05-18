One of the most hilarious comedians right now is going to make a stop in Nampa at the end of this year. Bill Burr is coming to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this December and tickets go on sale soon. This is a comedy show you aren't going to want to miss.

NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Closing Night Party Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Comedian Bill Burr Is Coming To Nampa

Comedian Bill Burr will be at the Ford Idaho Center on December 8th, 2022. The comedian is on his "Slight Return" tour. The show is on a Thursday and it begins at 8 pm. Tickets for the "Platinum Seats" are on sale now and regular admission tickets will go on sale on May 20th at 10 am.

Ticket Pricing And More Information

Platinum Seats are the premium seats in the venue. The goal, according to the ticket website, is to give the most passionate fans the first choice of the best seats if they are willing to pay for them. Platinum seats are only available through this website.

Regular ticket pricing ranges from $50 dollars per ticket to $105 dollars per ticket. That does not include ticketing fees and taxes. There are no refunds or exchanges. All orders are non-refundable.

Nashville Comedy Festival Getty Images for Outback Concert loading...

More Information About Bill Burr

Bill Burr is a fantastic comedian. It is not going to be a family-friendly event. He can be a little crude but he is hilarious. If you are a fan of the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, he also played a character there. Also, more good news, if for some reason you cannot make the Thursday show in Boise, he will be in Salt Lake City at the Maverik Center on Friday, December 9th. There are more opportunities for you to see this very funny guy.

Date night!

