Idaho Heat Wave and Climate Hysteria Both Fade Away

Can a predicted high of 98 degrees be called a break in the weather? A forecast I rely on shows we may not break triple digits on the thermometer on Sunday. A long wait if you don’t like afternoon highs above 100 degrees. Next week is still hot, with daily highs expected to be anywhere from the mid-90s to the upper 90s. The long-range forecast shows a high on Sunday, the 21st of only 87 degrees. Keep in mind, that long-range predictions are as useful as celebrity endorsements!

I haven’t heard the usual screaming from the left about the heat wave being your selfish fault. I gather for two reasons.

I dropped my addiction to TV news, where much of the sky is falling and fear-mongering originates. No Weather Channel, no alphabet networks, no CNN, and no Fox News. I haven’t had any of these options at home for several months.

But I would point to a second factor. I’m a daily reader of an aggregator website known as RealClearEnergy. The posts are a wide range of opinions on energy and the environment. From the fuel industry to the climate extremists. The latter usually specialize in scolding. The left appears to be learning that screaming at people is an ineffective recruiting tool when it comes to a cause. There’s a grudging acknowledgment that people pressed to pay for necessities of living aren’t ready and willing to pay more.

We reached peak hysteria. Now we’re seeing it subside. If you tell someone they must starve to save the planet, they know that personally dying is a sure sign of the end. I know Lefty’s elevator doesn’t reach the top floor, but it looks like he understands the rationale of the opposition.

