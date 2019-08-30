Golf Course Road in Jerome To Be Closed for Road Work

Golf Course Road in Jerome will be closed starting next week due to a road surface project by the Jerome Highway District.

Bud Rasmussen, the Road Supervisor for the Jerome Highway District says the road will be closed starting September 3 between the 400 South and 500 South intersections.

People who live along the part being resurfaced will still be able to access their homes.

Rasmussen says the road surface rehabilitation project is expected to take about 30 days.

If you plan on traveling in the area, expect it to take a few extra minutes, as there will be detours around the construction zone.

If you have any questions about the road work, you can reach out to the Jerome Highway District at 208-324-4601.