Gooding Man Killed in I-84 Rollover

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Gooding man was killed Wednesday in an early morning rollover on the interstate in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, Jose Reyes, was driving a Nissan Altima at around 6:10 a.m. just west of Jerome in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 when the car went off the right shoulder and rolled.

ISP said Reyes was not wearing a seat belt and was killed. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.