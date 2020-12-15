Grab The Sleds Twin Falls; 2nd Wave Of Snow Hits Thursday

This past Sunday, Twin Falls received between three and four inches of snow from the area's first significant weather system of the fall. Another storm is expected to bring an inch or more to the region on Thursday, which should make for a good weekend of sledding for the kids in southern Idaho.

Winter officially begins Monday (December 21), and it's looking as if there will be a decent amount of snow in the mountains of southern Idaho to usher in the season. It snowed for several hours in Twin Falls on Sunday, and lightly throughout the day Monday.

It was just last weekend my family and I joined other relatives in the south hills to gather trees and enjoy a day of sledding. When we arrived to our "secret spot" just a couple miles from City of Rocks, it was 52 degrees and clear. There wasn't even enough snow at 7,000 feet to use our sleds (nor did we need boots), so we chopped down our trees, ate lunch and returned to Twin Falls earlier than usual; had we waited until this coming weekend, things would have been completely different.

Another storm is expected to move into southern Idaho on Thursday, which should begin early in the form of rain showers, and then turn to snow later in the afternoon. Thursday's high is only expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees.

For those that can't get out of town this weekend, it's looking like the grassy hills near the Twin Falls City Pool, or the College of Southern Idaho grounds, might be ideal for some local sledding for the youngsters. I'm sure they are looking for any reason to get out of the house.