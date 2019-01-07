Grand Targhee Resort Celebrates 50th Winter Season

ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Targhee Resort in northwest Wyoming is celebrating its 50th winter season this year.

The resort near the small town of Alta was built in 1969 and originally opened with over 2,000 skiers paying $4.75 to hit the new slopes on Fred's Mountain.

Since that opening day, Targhee's story has been one of incremental change and independent ownership.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the resort survived an arson fire in March 1990 that destroyed a base-area day lodge with restaurants, ski shops and administrative offices.

Going forward, resort marketing director Jennie White says Grand Targhee wants to stick to its roots of being an independently owned piece of the local economy that helps make the area sustainable for families.