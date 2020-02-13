Grandparents & Uncle Allegedly Involved In Montana Murder Of Boy

Three people have been reportedly charged in connection with a southwestern Montana homicide that took the life of a 12-year-old boy. The victim's grandparents and uncle are alleged to have perpetrated the act.

Two adults and a juvenile are being investigated by Montana authorities in the February 3 death of James Alex Hurley, 12, which happened in close proximity to the city of West Yellowstone, Montana, according to details shared at bozemandailychronicle.com. One of those suspected of participating in the crime is reported to be the uncle of Hurley. The charge of deliberate homicide has been filed in the case.

The names of the two adults who are allegedly involved in the homicide are James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, and are said to be the child's grandparents. The third person's name (the uncle) hasn't been released; his age has been reported to be 14.

Videos have reportedly been found at the residence that implicates the three as having abused the victim. The victim was said to have been kicked in the head repeatedly on the floor of a room in the hours leading to his passing.

Additional information about this case, which hasn't been proven accurate yet in a court of law, was shared on a national website which exposes child abuse. The alleged facts are difficult to read at times, and describes unspeakable acts of physical abuse.

This is an on-going investigation.