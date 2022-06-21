Greater Idaho Movement Finds a New Spark

Many people who like the idea of Greater Idaho tell me it’s a waste of time and effort. I don’t agree. Nobody would’ve thought in 1843 there would be a West Virginia. Twenty years later it was cleaved from the rest of Virginia. The circumstances were rare. Americans were divided during the Civil War. It seems a conceit to believe the country will never experience such strife again.

Are we divided as a people? Do we have different opinions on social mores and the size of government? Could an economic meltdown widen the gulf?

Willamette Week is reporting efforts to create the state of Jefferson out of northern California may be folding into the Greater Idaho movement being promoted in several rural Oregon counties. You can see the story by clicking here.

A few hours ago I came across a column from a socialist writer at Pravda-on-the-Potomac, sometimes known as the Washington Post. Here’s the link. The guy says if Texas wants to secede from the union, let the place go! Speaking of conceit, liberals are delusional if they believe it would stop with Texas. The writer wants to maintain the state’s largest cities in the liberal United States but how would he do this without an army?

Have you seen the social media meme that draws attention to the divide? It says one side has 18 trillion rounds of ammunition, while the other side isn’t sure which bathroom to use. Harsh, I know. I saw it posted a couple of years ago by Ted Nugent. He owns a lot of property in Texas if you didn’t know.

Our big cities run by Democrats often resemble a combination of Mad Max and the Purge. If the country went their separate ways, in about five years you would see those cities shrink. Within a decade the remaining citizens would be begging flyover country for a loaf of bread and protection from warlords.

Geography, traditional values, and rule of law would triumph. As good people, we would help but there would be concessions. Then there could be an American renaissance.

