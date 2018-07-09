Hailey Man Charged after Damaging Jail Cell

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey is facing more serious charges after authorities say he damaged a Blaine County jail cell on July 4. 38-year-old Andrew Brown had been brought in to the Blaine County Detention Center on misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing law enforcement by Hailey police, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. During the booking process, Brown allegedly became uncooperative and combative with staff and was placed in a holding cell. Reportedly, Brown starting hitting a glass window with his belt buckle to the point pieces starting coming off. Brown was then moved to another cell where he repeatedly kicked the door. Eventually Brown was placed in a restraint chair for a period of time. The sheriff's office says Brown was released from custody with a $1,500 bond and is set to appear in court this week on felony charges of injury to a jail. The cost of the damage hasn't been released.