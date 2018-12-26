Hailey Man Charged with Attempted Strangulation Christmas Eve

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Wood River authorities arrested a man early Christmas eve on several charges including attempted strangulation after a domestic dispute. On Monday, at around 12:36 a.m., the Blaine County Sheriff's office says deputies were called to home in Hailey for an alleged domestic battery that had happened. The sheriff's office says that after an investigation Christopher Pielstick, age 40, was charged with attempted strangulation, domestic battery in the presence of a child, and resisting and obstructing officers.