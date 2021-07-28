Hailey Man Drowns in East Idaho River

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fremont County authorities say a Wood River Valley man drowned in the Henry's Fork of the Snake River on Monday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office identified James Hill, 65, of Hailey, who may have slipped in the river and had been unable to get back up.

Emergency crews were called to an area about a mile south of Last Chance at around 12:30 July 26, after a body was reported floating in the river. Emergency crews pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The Fremont County EMS, Life Flight, Harriman State Park personnel and Idaho State Police assisted with the call.

