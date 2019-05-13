Hailey Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Blaine County said that a Hailey woman was recently arrested for possession of controlled substance, a felony, and the misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Karen M. Roscoe, 64, was arrested Friday morning in Blaine County, according to Sheriff Steve Harkins, noting the charges stem from an investigation by the county’s Narcotics Enforcement Team and a traffic stop by deputies on May 7.

During the traffic stop on State Highway 75, south of Bellevue, the sheriff’s office K9 “Kimber” was used to sniff the exterior of Roscoe’s 2005 Subaru Outback, Harkins said in a news release.

The dog alerted on the vehicle, which indicated the possible presence of drugs. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the sheriff said, deputies found about 10 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes containing methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Roscoe is scheduled to be arraigned on May 13.