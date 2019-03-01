HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is facing charges for allegedly taking drugs into the Blaine County Detention Center last year while in custody.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Elizabeth Morgan was charged with introduction/possession of certain articles into correctional facilities, a felony. The alleged incident happened last October while in custody on other unrelated charges.

The sheriff's office says Morgan was served a warrant in Canyon County last month and transferred to the Blaine County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $150,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for next week.