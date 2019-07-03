Happy Birthday Idaho: Here Are Some Facts You May Not Know
July 3rd, 1890 Idaho was admitted into the Union as the 43rd state. So happy 129th birthday Idaho! To celebrate we figured we would compile some Idaho facts you may not have known (and some you definitely did).
I have lived here almost 4 years and I have to say I love it here. I am always looking at some interesting facts that you may or may not have known about this great state.
- 1
The Candy Law
Apparently, in Idaho it is against the law to give another citizen a box of candy that weighs more than 50 pounds. Dang it! There goes my Christmas gift ideas this year.
- 2
Huge Wilderness Area
In Grangeville, the wilderness area ranges to five areas and four national forests totaling 5.5 million acres. The only one larger is in Alaska.
- 3
Tallest Sand Dunes
Bruneau Dunes State Park has the tallest single structured sand dune in North America at 470 feet high.
- 4
Hell's Canyon
Hell's Canyon is not only beautiful but is it is the deepest gorge in America.
- 5
Earnest Hemingway
This is one you likely already knew. Hemingway has a house in Ketchum where he killed himself and is buried in the Ketchum cemetery. People visit him year round and leave coins and bottles on his grave.
- 6
Huge Parade
The biggest parade in Idaho is the annual Mountain Home Air Force Appreciation Day parade.
- 7
See Four States
Seven Devils' Peak has the Heaven's Gate Lookout where you can actually see into 4 states at the top
- 8
Sleep In A Potato
The famous travelling Idaho potato is now an Air BnB where you can stay in the cozy potato for around $200 a night in Boise.