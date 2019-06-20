Hazelton Issues Another Boil Water Advisory

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – Hazelton has issued another boil water advisory.

City Clerk Ange Black told our media partner KMVT that the advisory is in effect until further notice.

The city is updating its water system, Black previously told News Radio 1310. She said sometimes heavy equipment hits a line, and whenever that happens a boil advisory is issued for precautionary safety measures. Water samples are then sent to a lab for testing.

Black said residents should boil water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. She also said people should not give water to their pets unless it is boiled.

Hazelton issued another boil advisory earlier this month, and twice in May. News Radio 1310 reached out to the city on Thursday, but by late afternoon still not get a response for comment.