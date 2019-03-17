Head-on Crash on I-84 Near Tuttle Sends Two People to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police say two people fled on foot after crashing head-on into another car while headed the wrong way early this morning on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police said in a statement they received a report of a car going west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Wendell at around 1 a.m., a little after that the car, a 2008 Saturn Vue hit a 2004 Audi A4 head-on near the Tuttle exit.

Two people in the Saturn fled on foot and have not been identified, according to Idaho State Police. Two people in the Audi from Lincoln, Nebraska were taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, driver Demetri Kondratyuk, age 22, and passenger Bogdam Kondratyuk, age 19.

ISP says the eastbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour during the investigation and clean up. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Jerome County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department and Good County Ambulance also responded to the crash.