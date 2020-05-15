Health District Reports Community Spread in Minidoka County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-South Idaho health officials say they've now detected community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minidoka County. South Central Public Health District said in a statement early Friday that at least once case of the virus in the county didn't involve out-of-state travel or contact with a person known to have the virus.

The Health District said they expect to see more cases of community spread COVID-19 in Minidoka County and said people should assume the virus is anywhere in the community. According to Health District data, Minidoka has one of the lowest counts, 12 confirmed, within the Magic Valley with five of those cases being monitored.

“Even as the state works toward reopening, we are still seeing new cases in almost all of our counties,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator in a prepared statement. “This is a good reminder that the virus is still very active and we all need to do our part to protect our communities. Practice social distancing. If an area is too crowded—leave. Wear a mask when you are out in public and around other people. Continue to take precautions so you don’t have to be the next person we are calling on the phone asking to stay indoors for the next two weeks."

According to the Health District, Twin Falls County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases being monitored with 134. Blaine County, which had at one time the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases now has 10 being actively monitored.