TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials say the youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Idaho has been confirmed in Twin Falls County.

According to the South Central Public Health district the man was in his 20's and had an underlying health condition that put him at a high-risk for a severe case of COVID-19. “This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiologist said in a prepared statement. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease. These are the people, the vulnerable of all ages, that we are trying to protect when we encourage everyone to take daily precautions.”

The Health District continues to encourage people to wear masks while in public, stay six-feet apart from people you don't live with, keep good hygiene by washing your hands, and stay home if you begin to show any signs of sickness. Idaho has recorded 492 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in late March.