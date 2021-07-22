I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.

What Is The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride?

The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is an annual motorcycle ride organized by the High Desert Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle ride raises money for the Idaho Guard and Reserve, Family Support Fund, and the Operation Warmheart. This year will be the 11th annual event after taking a break last year due to the pandemic.

When Is The 2021 Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride?

The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride for 2021 will happen on Sunday July 25th. The event starts at 8 AM and is expected to last until 5 PM. Participants in the Ride will meet at High Desert Harley-Davidson for sign in and breakfast. The group will then be led on a police escorted ride from the Harley dealership to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home. The ride is about 55 miles each way and runs down I-84.

For those not participating, you can expect there to be delays as the bikes travel down the highway. If you're going to be in that area it will be a nice opportunity to roll down your windows and listen to the thunder of the bikes as they drive by.

How Do You Sign Up For The 11th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride?

Registration can be done in advance online for $25 per rider or at the event for $35. A select number of VIP tickets are being sold as well for $100 and those get you placed at the front of the pack during the ride. The event is only open to 1,200 motorcycles.

Get all the details on the event on the ticket purchase website. We may not see, or hear, much from the event in Twin Falls but if Boise travel is in your plans on Sunday morning or afternoon you can expect to see lots of motorcycles and probably some driving delays.

