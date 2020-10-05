Here’s What Halloween Will Really Look Like In Twin Falls

Halloween isn't just a holiday for kids to get decked out in amazing costumes and beg for candy from strangers, the spooky holiday is a favorite for all ages. That doesn't mean everyone likes Halloween but it is definitely more than just a highlight for kids. That also means this pandemic will affect a great number of people in the Magic Valley as everyone is trying to figure out how they are going to celebrate the holiday. Making it even more of a tough decision is the fact that Halloween is finally on a Saturday and we are going to have a full moon that night. It would seem like the perfect conditions for the day of costumes if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have an elderly couple living near my home and they love seeing the kids in costume, but this year they may not open their doors out of caution for the virus. But if they do, they may be seeing less kids as parents also take precautions with their kids and opt to stay home and celebrate.

As a parent to four kids, this holiday is also special to me. My kids are always excited to celebrate Halloween and they have all already decided on costumes for this year. The problem for us is that we will not be going out this year. Instead we'll be doing 'Boo-Baskets' which is like a Halloween version of Easter baskets. We'll still dress up in costumes and we'll be watching Beetlejuice at home. We'll also be handing out candy to anyone who does come to our door.

There isn't a right way to celebrate this year, but here's what you can expect to see around the Magic Valley this year on Halloween:

Some kids and families will be going door-to-door in costume for candy as they would any other year.

Some families will choose to celebrate at home or in a small group of close friends.

Some will stay home and hand out candy or place candy in a bucket on the porch for kids to take a piece.

Other will choose to turn out their lights so Trick-or-Treaters can know to skip their house.

The important thing to remember is to be respectful of how others choose to celebrate. If you go out please skip the houses with porch lights turned off. If you stay home and keep your lights on, you can expect kids to come to your door.