An old professor told me mental illness occurred on a scale. I guess 4.0 was the most serious condition. In some ways, being slightly ill could be like being a little bit pregnant. Today, it seems there’s no scale. People are either normal or they’re delusional.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Andrew Valdivia on Unsplash UNSPLASH! Photo by Andrew Valdivia on Unsplash loading...

Idaho has No Patience for Lawbreakers

Which is why we don’t see ridiculous outbursts like those in Los Angeles happening in Idaho, and won’t soon. This weekend’s scheduled demonstrations will be small, and aside from making the participants believe they’re having an impact, they're the equivalent of a fly buzzing you during lunch.

Most Idaho residents fit perfectly into the normal camp. They get up and go to work and try to do right by their neighbors. They may show up to complain about tax assessments and to make it clear they don’t like the government messing with their liberties. I saw just such a demonstration during COVID, when conservatives publicly burned masks. The news media howled. The same reporters who call riots mostly peaceful protests!

The kooks are the ones looting and burning.

Let me share a story that encapsulates my point; I was a member of two organizations that were Tea Party before there was a Tea Party. At a meeting, I stood up and recommended a demonstration against a state legislative leader. A woman in the crowd gasped. ‘We’re not protestors,’ she explained.

I know her point. These are people who realize the importance of law and order, and they believe demonstrations are bad by definition. Because leftists have given protest a bad name.

The only thing that would inflame the people of Idaho would be an attempt to take away their guns. And even then, most would stay home. However, they would very much support the vocal and well-armed minority standing up to tyranny.

For liberals, riots are cool. For the normal, strife is a last resort.

Get our free mobile app