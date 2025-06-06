I suspect liberals in Idaho newsrooms see this as an affront. After all, they view illegal aliens as fellow travelers, and if Trump’s policy eventually seals the border, where are reporters going to buy their dope? Oh, right. Oregon and Nevada.

Good Riddance to Criminals

Is it a big story that Idaho State Police are taking illegal aliens from the state prison to a federal holding center? Where the lawbreakers will await deportation. Because they came to this country without permission.

The news media are already screaming about the cost, but I receive feedback from hardworking and honest people every day. This is one cost they’ll shoulder.

Have you heard the phrase 80/20 issue? It’s a reference to a percentage. Four out of five Americans support the new policy, versus what took place under the lawless Biden Administration. Instead, the elites figure they’re better people than the overwhelming majority, and they figure if they keep calling us names, they’ll get what they want.

That’s what happens when you see the world through glassy eyes.

Good Riddance to Mainstream Media

You can make an argument that many of the people who crossed the border illegally are peaceful, but the guys locked up in prison got there because they were dangerous. This notion that they’re the victims is absurd, and this is what liberals insist we need to do to placate their colonialist guilt.

There’s a reason 80 percent of the people despise the media. Because the news profession is filled with idiots, traitors, and people of dubious moral character.

