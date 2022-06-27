HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Heyburn authorities say the suspect in a homicide investigation died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Heyburn Police Department, 39-year-old Fabian Silva was found shot in rural Oneida County. He was suspect in the death of Karina Palomares, a 37-year-old, who was shot June 23, in the Elk Meadows subdivision, where they both lived. Both shooting incidents are under investigation with assistance from Idaho State Police. In an earlier statement issued by Heyburn Police it was stated the suspect had been apprehended. More information to come...

