Heyburn Police Investigating Alleged Attempted Kidnapping

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Heyburn Police Department said there was a report of an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. This happened Saturday at about 8 p.m. near the Calvary Chapel and alternative school near the 1400 block of 17th Street. "They claimed that he offered them candy and then when they said no thanks, he grabbed them at that point," said Police Chief Dan Bristol. The juvenile girls reported that the car was silver, with three stripes. Bristol said one girl claimed the man was wearing a ski mask with blue eyes and according to the police report, he had an accent. The report said the man could be 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He allegedly grabbed both the girls, but they were able to get away. Bristol said although they live in a small town, things can happen.

Bristol said he believes the public is not in any danger and they will continue to investigate with the girls' claims.

If anyone happened to see the incident, or have any information, contact their 24-hour dispatch line at 208-434-2320.