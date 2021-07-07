FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive.

Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.

Both reservoirs currently have low water levels along with increased temperatures. Idaho Fish and Game said the forecast calls for extremely warm weather and expect fish in the two reservoirs not to survive. Officials said a valid Idaho fishing license for 2021 is needed to salvage fish. People can use any means to salvage the fish except by firearm, chemicals, or electrical current.

Any questions you can call Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

