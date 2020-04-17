Hiker Rescued From Below Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A visiting truck driver who got stuck while hiking below the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Friday afternoon had to be rescued by first responders.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, a truck driver that had stopped for a break while passing through the area decided to take a break and went for a hike below the bridge, but got stuck on the canyon wall and couldn't move. Search and Rescue, Twin Falls Fire, Air St. Luke's, and Magic Valley Paramedics helped to get the man down.

Crews rappelled down the wall of the Snake River Canyon on the south side just below the bridge and helped the man down to the bottom where he was taken by boat to Centennial Park uninjured. "The Sheriff's Office would like to take a moment to remind you that during the stay at home / self isolation order that when choosing an activity; to please choose one that is not so dangerous that if something bad happens it requires first responders to assist you from your situation," said the Sheriff's Office on social media.