There’s a media narrative cited by the 14 liberals in Magic Valley. It says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents have little in the way of training. The number gets cited by liberal politicians who have an ax to grind, and then reporters don’t bother to verify, possibly because it takes too much time to look for facts, whereas trusting fellow travelers is pressing the easy button.

You're Being Played by a Corrupt News Media

A friend in law enforcement wrote me last Friday after listening to my radio show and disputed some of the claims of the left, especially when it comes to training. His words are in italics.

New agent training is not 45 days. It would be 18-20 weeks of field training in Quantico involving 850 hours of firearms, tactical, and academic training. Following graduation, they’re on probationary status for two years, which includes field training. Prior experience can help offset that time.

You Can't Make Good Judgments Without Facts

The late Daniel Patrick Moynihan (I, personally, knew the man) used to say you’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts. Modern liberals and their Marxist theory insist that Republicans live in a parallel universe. We do, but we’re not the ones repeating lies. I believe the difference between the two party affiliations is that Republicans are mostly godly people. Liberals aren’t. If you belong to the Grand Old Party, you believe in Judgment Day. If you’re a lefty, you don’t, which means your modus operandi is that the end justifies the means. Call it liberal dhimmitude. We’re dealing with people who didn’t have a moral foundation constructed.