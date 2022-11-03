How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check

Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.

Sunday afternoon I went to the website of the Idaho tax department to check on the status of my election bribery check. You know, the one legislators approved during the special session in September. A couple of weeks ago the same website told me it could be another seven or eight weeks until I saw the rebate in the mail. Sunday I was surprised. Things were moving quickly and my check was issued on the 24th but to allow a week to 15 days for delivery.

A few days rolled along and there wasn’t anything in the mailbox but a few bills and some more campaign glossies.

Then I remembered something. Brandon Wool’s name was on one piece of mail I grabbed last Saturday. Thursday morning I scooped up the mail from the seat.

There was my check. It had been in the car seat for five days. I suppose my friends in law enforcement are going to remind me that was a really bad idea, however. The check was at the bottom of the pile. After all, who would break into my car and steal a mailing they saw for U.S. Senate? Oh, and glad I didn’t just throw the pile in the garbage.