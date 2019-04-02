This is a heartbreaking story, according to Friends Furever Animal Rescue , a female Husky was found northwest of Jerome. They believe she had been stuck in an irrigation riser for over a week.

They are looking for the poor girl's owners. She has been clinging to life at a veterinary office for the last few days.



There is no doubt this girl is a real fighter. Things did not look good for a while, the vet was concerned that she wouldn't make it through the night.



However, they got word this morning that the girl is still here and fighting for her life. So far there is no word on the owners of this poor pup. If you know anyone that is missing a Husky or this girl looks familiar, contact Friends Furever Animal Rescue . They are working just as hard as this poor girl to get her to keep going and have a full life.

